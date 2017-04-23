‘World’s Smallest Record Store’ opens its doors

By Kitty Mayo

A vinyl revival is going on all over the world, and now one man is bringing it to the Range. Tim “Edwards” Verthein, the veteran voice of radio on KOZY-Grand Rapids, opened his new record shop in Bovey last weekend.

Three years ago Edwards started broadcasting his own radio station from his home under the call letters KEBS - 1620 AM, and with a storefront for advertising and recording customers sitting mostly idle in downtown Bovey, he agreed when his daughter suggested that space could be put to good use retailing his vast record collection.

Last weekend during the Vintage Shop Hop, Edwards opened the door of his tiny eight-by-ten foot shop and was pleasantly surprised by the interest. Selling 26 albums and sixteen 45s, up to four visitors were browsing at a time. “It’s amazing how many people want to buy records, they want to hear great music the way it was originally done,” Edwards said.

Perhaps even more surprising is the breakdown of vinyl fans: about half are nostalgic, and the other half grew up in the digital era and are seeking something musically deeper. In the first two days of being opened, 50 percent of the store’s customers were under 20.

Edward’s daughter, Stacia Rom, has earned the title of store manager from her father, and he credits her with having the drive to grow the enterprise even more. “We are calling ourselves ‘The World’s Smallest Record Store’,” said Edwards.

Collecting from the age of three when he got his first record player as a gift, Edwards has amassed at least 40,000 records. Some of the 78s in his collection date back to the 1930’s, and he has every kind of music you can imagine, barring rap and classical, up through the 1980’s on full-size albums and 45s.

Carrying more 45s than anything, Edwards reminisces about the “warm, fuzzy feeling” he gets from watching the seven-inch singles go ‘round. “They are my favorite thing, they remind me of when I was a kid,” said Edwards, emanating the very feeling that brings people back to vinyl.

Edwards says that vinyl is at a peak in popularity beyond what anyone has expected. So much so that record pressing plants have a wait list that can take a year to get to the top of.

The other primary reason drawing fans to vinyl beyond nostalgia is that ineffable human quality of live recordings. “When things were done on vinyl it’s not as easy to fix boo-boos, so a lot of the human element got in and stayed there,” Edwards said, who says that digital recording takes all the pieces apart and reassembles them perfectly, and rarely are all the members of a group recording live in studio anymore.

“If you put on a Neil Young album and listen, then listen to a CD, you would scream at the differences, so much is changed when it’s remastered,” Edwards stated, who says some argue that analog recordings such as vinyl have a more natural sound.

Next open on Saturday, April 22 in honor of the worldwide Record Store Day, KEBS Records and Radio will be open as part of the “Grow Bovey” movement going forward. Typically, that means several occasional stores in Bovey will be open at the same time one weekend a month to encourage shopping trips, and next up is the weekend of May 11.

Also selling record needles, Edwards says that his first official customer was Victoria Anderson, proprietor of neighboring shop, Birds of a Feather. “There’s thousands of different needles, and over the years I’ve accumulated a few,” said Edwards of the sometimes hard to find item.

“He was the man to go to,” said Anderson, “Tim is so easy to work with.”

Having the record shop in the neighborhood is a happy addition for Anderson, who says that it brings wider variety to shoppers. She also plans to replenish her albums, having lost most of her previous collection in a past fire.

Eventually the shop will have a few quality record players for sale, but for now customers can feel free to play any record they are considering on the in-shop model. The shop will also carry a few other music supplies, like guitar strings and picks, and clarinet reeds.

Not since the late 1980s has Edwards seen records for sale in the area, and then it was just a vestigial record rack in an electronics store. He bought that record rack when vinyl sales closed in Grand Rapids, just to organize some of his huge collection.

Saying it is impossible to pick one favorite record, Edwards does peg one song. “Most won’t agree or have ever heard of it, but the quintessential rock and roll song is, ‘You can’t sit down’ by the Dovells,” said Edwards. Check it out and see if you agree that “it’s two and a half smokin’ minutes that cooks.”