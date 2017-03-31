by Don Basista

The Grand Rapids Eagles Club Aeries 2469 hosted the 16th Annual DARE Spaghetti Dinner this past Sunday, serving 3,030 dinners of which 1,620 were to-go dinners. There were door prizes, silent auction, and 42 bicycles, all of which were donated, given away in a free drawing.

Proceeds from the sale of the silent auction along with the dinner sales will be used to take all the 5th grade DARE graduates to the Twins baseball game in the spring.

Music during the day was provided by Chris, Becca, and Aubriella Rima-Carlson with TruNorth Djing. DARE Instructors, Search and Rescue volunteers, police officers, Sheriff’s Road Patrol, clerical, communication, and jail deputies, MN State Patrol, county commissioners, 9th Judicial District Judge Korey Wahwassuck, County Attorney Jack Muhar, social services employees, Sheriff Vic Williams, Chief Deputy Denise Hirt, Grand Rapids High School baseball team members, retired personnel from court administration, past DARE graduates, state and county probation, and many other community groups, volunteers, along with the businesses that donated the silent auction items , and the 42 bicycles, made this year’s dinner another huge success.

Kevin McNichols with Meds-l Ambulance has been a volunteer with the DARE Dinner since it started saying” I am proud to help out in the DARE Program as it bridges a strong bond of friendship between the DARE Officer and the child that lasts for years, and teaches a great proactive program for our children throughout the county.” County Commissioner Leo Trunt said, “This program is a investment in our youth with positive education, and in doing so builds a good relationship with law enforcement in developing the DARE Officer as a role model.” Pearl Trautman, a 5th grade DARE student at Grand Rapids Middle School said, “I learned a lot from my DARE Officer, about not bullying, peer pressure, and the other things that we are taught in class.”

Deer River Police Chief, and DARE Instructor, Tammy Perry said, “I like the relationship that the program builds with the students.”

Sheriff Vic Williams and former DARE instructor said, “The DARE program is one of our long standing programs, and our office will continue to invest in our children by having the conversations that prepare them for the future and creates life long relationships for the officers that teach the program. As a community, we must continue to invest in our young people and build trust in them while projecting a positive image of our law enforcement officers.”

DARE Program Coordinator, Deputy Paul Provinzino said, ”I wish to thank all the people that attended the dinner, the donators, all the volunteers, for this year’s help in making this another great year, especially the Grand Rapids Eagles Club officers and employees.