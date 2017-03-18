1967 Greenway Hockey Team reunion

Last weekend’s events not only included some great high school hockey at the state tournament but great hockey memories as well. The 1967 Greenway Hockey Team, coaches and their families gathered for a reunion to celebrate the team’s historic victory 50 years ago. That year marked the first time Greenway became state champions - at a time when there was only one class. Pictured in the back row, l-r are: Mike Adams, Mike Barle, George Delich, Jeff Kosak, Mick Metzer, Mike Antonovich; front row, l-r: Coach Bob Gernander, Mike Holland, Coach Paul Rygh, Jim MacNeil, Jim Stephens, Bill Joy.