32nd Annual Nashwauk Home, Sport and Travel Show

By Don Basista

The two-day Home Show began with the annual Nashwauk Fire Department “Fire Plugs” having their annual fish fry. The group served 320 fish dinners. Fire Chief Rob Coughlin said “We use the profits from the dinner to off set the cost to the City’s Fire Department Budget, by purchasing additional gear, and attending training, and on behalf of all us I want to thank everyone that bought dinners.”

The event had various booths for adults and children on display, along with food vendors, and door prizes being given away at the booths that were announced by Ken Olson, who has been doing the announcements for the Home Show for the past 31 years.

On Saturday morning, the Nashwauk Ambulance Association had their annual breakfast consisting of sausage, scrambled eggs, pan cakes, and beverage serving up 120 sit down breakfasts. Ambulance EMS Coordinator, Karen Calaguire said “We do this as a service to meet and greet our community and the profits from these meals are used to donate to local causes, schools, and to purchase equipment as needed. We want to thank all that attended and wish all a prosperous and healthy summer.”