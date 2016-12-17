By Don Basista

On a cold blustery Saturday afternoon, the Emergency Medical Services and City of Nashwauk, Nashwauk Chamber of Commerce, and the American Legion Post 307 held its 5th Annual Nashwauk Winter Festival, with over 200 children and parents attending, at the Fire Hall.

Events of the day included horse drawn hay wagon rides, face painting, storytelling, letters to Santa, bouncy house, cup cake walk, fishing game, and visiting with Santa who arrived in the Fire Truck.

There were free drawings held to win two turkeys and two hams, and served to all that attended was chili hot dogs with chips, chili, juice, and s’mores.

Karen Calaguire, coordinator of the event said, “We would like to thank everyone that attended, all the volunteers that made this a huge success, and a special thanks to Itasca Sheriff’s Supervisor, Mark Weller.”