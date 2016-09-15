Air ambulance service moves to Grand Rapids

× Expand Submitted photoSome of the Grand Rapids Valley Med Flight Air Medical Transport crew are, from left to right Chris McMichael Pilot, Emilee Olson Flight Nurse, Lars Starks Flight Paramedic and Base Manager, Dave Harju Flight Paramedic and Jordan Weis Pilot.

By Kitty Mayo

If you know anyone that has been airlifted for medical reasons, it’s likely that person had their life saved by the rapid transportation and hotshot medical team that brought them to a higher level care facility. Now people in Grand Rapids and surrounding communities have access to a life-saving fixed wing air ambulance service located at the Grand Rapids airport.

Valley Med Flight officially opened services on Aug. 16 with the placement of a Pilatus PC-12 single engine turboprop aircraft there. “Fixed wing” and “rotor wing” are the lingo of the trade designating airplanes and helicopters used for transporting patients through the air to more intensive treatment facilities.

With an eye toward serving patients from Grand Itasca and other hospitals in the region, Valley Med’s Grand Rapids base manager Larry Starks says that there was a big gap in central and northern Minnesota for fixed wing air ambulance service.

Flying in a wide range of conditions, include fog or mist, or a low ceiling of visibility, the fixed wing crew based in Grand Rapids is able to transport patients from outlying areas to hospitals in Duluth or the Twin Cities. While a rotor can get into the air more quickly, typically in 15 minutes, and can land just about anywhere, there is a special niche for the fixed wing service.

Able to fly in weather that helicopters cannot operate in, a fixed wing airplane is a valuable tool for transporting critically ill and injured patients. Flights that originate and terminate at airports also allow them to handle a greater range of weather conditions.

If needed, the centrally located Grand Rapids fixed wing will provide service to parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Already a resident of northern Minnesota, Starks says that he and the rest of the crew are very keen on providing service to the region. “We want to be here in Grand Rapids for these patients, it’s a huge resource for the area,” he said.

Highly trained and motivated, the flight crew at Grand Rapids is typical only in that the industry demands the cream of the crop for this high-octane occupation.

“All of these people are at the pinnacle of education and training, they are at the top of their career,” Starks said. A flight paramedic, Starks says the level of training required to work in the field is daunting, but worthwhile. “It’s difficult to get into because it’s so competitive, but you get to operate at a tempo that is incredibly satisfying,” Starks stated.

Beyond the standard education for paramedics and nurses, flight crews have critical care flight training and board examinations for certification.

Tami Evavold, business development specialist for Valley Med, says that the crew house is strategically located between the airport and hospital. “Our crew is always readily available 24/7, with the time from a call to wheels-up in twenty minutes,” Evavold stated, adding that a recent call-to-flight time came in at 18 minutes. The Grand Rapids crew had already responded to 10 calls in the first three and a half weeks of service, the company reports.

Stabilizing a patient and getting them to the next level of care rapidly has become the gold standard in emergency treatment, says Evavold. Time is of the essence for survival and good outcomes with traumatic injuries, strokes and heart attacks, whose victims need rapid response, and in the case of cardiac events and strokes the first one to three hours post-incident are critical.

“With a pilot, flight nurse, and flight paramedic they can basically set up an emergency room in the air that goes beyond what a lot of smaller hospitals can do on the ground.,” Evavold said.

After insurance coverage kicks in, Evavold says the average out-of-pocket cost for air transport in Minnesota is $414. However, she says not every insurance plan provides equal coverage, and without insurance a complicated transport could soar to $6,000 for a trip from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis.

While a fixed wing transport averages lower costs than a rotor unit transport, Evavold says that either one can be very costly, prompting Valley Med to promote their membership program. For an annual fee ranging from $50 to $80, members are covered to fly via critical care ambulance provided by Valley Med, or any of their eleven sister companies wherever they fly in sixteen states of the continental U.S. and Hawaii.

Valley Med Flight has six fixed wing bases, and five helicopter aircraft, with eleven base locations in six states: North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota, and Wisconsin,

Seeing a need for greater air ambulance transport in rural areas of the upper Midwest to save lives by delivering patients to tertiary care facilities, Ben Dorman, then an RN in Clearwater, Minn. started Valley Med Flight in 2010.

Headquartered in Grand Forks, ND, Valley Med expanded with the oil boom in western North Dakota. They added another base in Michigan, then Montana, and in 2014 an emergency helicopter was brought to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Last year, a rotor-wing base began operation by Valley Med in Roseau, Minn.

Now the chief operating officer and vice president of Air Medical Resource Group since 2013, Dorman oversees 12 air ambulance companies, including Valley Med Flight.