Annual Farmers’ Day events take place this weekend

This Labor Day Weekend, head to Bovey for the annual Farmers’ Day celebration. This year marks the 105th anniversary of the annual event and includes an expanded itinerary of events. Join the fun!

Friday, Sept. 2

• Grow Bovey sponsoring TGIFD (Thank Goodness it’s Farmers’ Day) wine tasting, shops will be open until 7 p.m.

Saturday , Sept. 3

• A 5K run takes place at 9 a.m., sponsored by the Greenway Joint Recreational Association. The race starts at the Connor/Jasper Middle School.

• A softball tournament will take place at 11 a.m., at the Greenway Sports Complex. The event is sponsored by the Recreational Association.

• There will be bed races at 11 a.m. Races take place on Main Street. The teams should be four-person teams. Competitors should register at Bovey Library or the Locker Room in Coleraine.

• A street dance begins at 8 p.m. and features a performance by Blind Joe. The dance is sponsored by First National Bank Coleraine.

• Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m. at west end of town.

Sunday, Sept. 4

• Sunday is Kids’ Day with activities at Bovey Village Hall starting at 1 p.m.

• Kid games and a bounce house will take place on the Village Hall lawn.

• Chalk drawing takes place at 2 p.m.

• Music will be by Will Hale.

Monday, Sept. 5

• The annual parade begins at 10:30 a.m.

• The scarecrow contest will be judged by 9 a.m. Monday. Entrants should be in place by 7:30 a.m.

• The Sam Miltich Trio will perform at Village Hall stage after the parade.

• The Huckelberries will perform at bottom of the hill after the parade.

• Food vendors will be on hand throughout the day.

• Games will take place on the hill. There also will be a sawdust pile.

• A Bean Bag Tournament will take place on the hill at 1 p.m., sponsored by KMDA, Range Bottle Gas, and Waste Management.

• The Farmers’ garden will be on display on Village Hall lawn.

• A flea market will be located in mid-town.

Farmers’ Day Fun Facts:

• The first Farmers’ Day took place on Sept. 2, 1912.

• The Farmer’s lunch was “Booyah” and served free to all.

• Speakers were C.M. King, Deer River, Lt. Gov. candidate, who spoke on “Good Roads;” A. McGuire, State Experimental Station, Grand Rapids, who spoke on “Agriculture & Dairying;” and A.H. Randall, Arbo Township, who advised local farmers “to be certain NOT to marry a girl who did not know how to milk.”

• Powell (Paul) Gravelle of Shoal Lake won a sack of flour as the farmer with the largest family, with 12 children.

• The Trout Lake Farmers won $10 in the tug of war competition.

• A box of Zimbia Cigars was donated by Mr. Jasper for the largest stalk of celery.

• A pair of shoes from Erick Johnson was awarded for the best onions.

• An evening dance was held at the Liebermann Hall with music furnished by the Coleraine Orchestra.

Source: The Itasca Iron News.