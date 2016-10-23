Anzelc, Layman take on issues

By Kitty Mayo

In a debate hosted at the Lakeland Public Television studio in Bemidji last week, Representative Tom Anzelc - DFL - Balsam Township was challenged by Green Party candidate Dennis Barsness and Republican challenger Sandy Layman.

The incumbent Anzelc is seeking his sixth term for District 5B, which includes parts of Itasca and Cass counties, encompassing Grand Rapids, Cohasset, Deer River, Coleraine, Bovey and Remer. The race has been identified as one of the more hotly contested match-ups, with a well-established incumbent and high-profile Republican challenger vying for the House seat.

With Layman and Anzelc both having strong ties to the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, much of the debate had those two candidates squared off over how they have handled past affairs for the area in terms of their IRRRB service.

Introducing himself as a pastor and born-again disciple of Christ Jesus, Barsness currently works as a personal care attendant, and says he represents a body of people that the other parties do not have a voice with. “I see a need for substantial change in the job market to be relied upon for future times, none of this boom or bust,” Barsness said, referring to the area’s reliance on mining.

When asked how they would accommodate the current aging population, both Anzelc and Layman pointed to projects they have brought to fruition over the years for the region’s older residents.

At rebuttal things became heated when Anzelc asserted that Layman stays busy attending meetings that produce little in terms of results. “It is not enough to attend meetings and admire problems and have participation in task forces, the people are tired of meeting after meeting after meeting. They want results, and I have delivered results,” Anzelc stated.

Layman leaned away from the rebuff by stating that “it takes a lot of players who have to come together in meetings before a project is produced.”

Barsness threw the door wide open on his opposition to any copper-nickel mining, and outlined his ideas on industrial hemp as an avenue for improving economic strength in the region. With ties to mining in his own family, Barsness stated that he is unequivocally opposed to the Twin Metals and Polymet projects and believes that there is room for an expanded identity beyond the mining community label.

“I’m a big proponent of industrial hemp, from the actual growing to harvesting to production of food, health products and textiles. It would put a lot of people to work,” Barsness stated.

A strong proponent of mining, Layman stated that advances in technology will allow for copper-nickel mining to progress safely, as evidenced by Polymet’s current permitting process after moving through environmental review. “Northeastern Minnesota has been combining mining and tourism and other endeavors for over a hundred years, you could say that we are a center of excellence,” Layman said of her confidence that the region will need to continue to rely on mining into the future.

Despite being colored anti-mining along with the entire Democratic delegation in the House by Layman, Anzelc defended his well-established pro-mining stance, while acknowledging that copper-nickel mining comes with issues that make it more environmentally sensitive. “The politicians need to take a step back and the science and scientists need to take a step forward,” Anzelc said, adding that he believed Governor Dayton erred in his decision to stop drill core sampling by Twin Metals.

Creating a positive climate for businesses is what Layman says is needed to reinvigorate the economy in District 5B, who detailed her plan to expand a fair taxing system, and reduce burdensome regulations beyond small businesses to farming operations in Cass county. While she acknowledged the need to reintroduce new blood into the local economy, she stated, “The real focus needs to be on working with businesses that are already here.”

While Anzelc and Layman sparred along party lines on most questions put to them, Barsness stuck to his ideas of getting out of the blame-game, protecting the environment, and bringing jobs through industrial hemp into the community.

All of the candidates agreed that dissension between the parties has too often held up progress, with pointed discussion about the end of the last legislative session, and the bonding bill that did not go through.

“The bonding bill has many projects important to 5B, and yes, I would support it and wish there had been a special session,” said Layman, who blamed the Democratic delegation for causing things to fall apart in the final hours.

Anzelc replied with a retort, “We can do better, and northern Minnesota lost a lot of good bonding projects because Republicans are more interested in the next election than serving the people.”

The debate can be viewed online at: http://video.lptv.org/video/2365861909.