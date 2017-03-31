Area business survey shows increasing confidence

By Ron Brochu

The region’s economy is rebounding from a mining downturn that created a two-year unemployment spike, according to survey information presented Tuesday at the Regional Economic Indicators Forum (REIF), which is sponsored by National Bank of Commerce.

Joblessness hit 7.4 percent in the 15-county REIF area compared with a 4.5 percent average in Minnesota and Wisconsin, University of Minnesota Duluth student researcher Alexander Hook told the 7th REIF gathering at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

“This gap seems to be larger during the first and fourth quarters, which demonstrates the decrease of tourism the REIF area sees during the colder months,” said Hook, who is a student in the Labovitz School of Business and Economics. During winter months, the region’s unemployment is about 3 percent higher than the states’ average. In the summer, it narrows to about 1 percent higher.

Tourism was the industry studied for the Spring REIF. AnnDee Johnson of Longwoods International gave the keynote address, which explained the economic benefits of collaborative tourism and its accompanying long-term benefits to communities.

One segment of the tourism sector – accommodations and food service – generated the second highest job growth during 2016, adding 324 jobs. Only healthcare and social services created more – 473. At the other end of the scale, mining and heavy industry lost the most, with 480 jobs eliminated, although Hook noted that mining has rebounded during the past six months. They were followed by the construction industry, which lost 290, Hook said. Yearly income for tourism industry workers, however, averages $18,000, he said, explaining many of those positions tend to be seasonal, part time or require only entry-level skills.

“Although jobs are growing in the REIF’s tourism sector, they are growing much more slowly than in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” Hook said. From 2010 to 2014, there was no tourism job growth in the REIF area, but it has grown by 4.2 percent in subsequent years.

“Since 2014, restaurants and food services have created the most jobs in the REIF area – 650 jobs. Drinking places and bars have also gained 152 jobs,” he said. Meanwhile breweries, which technically are part of the manufacturing sector, have also contributed new positions.

A survey of consumer sentiment and consumer expectations found that both are rising, said Undralsikhan Dambii, a University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) School of Business and Economics student researcher. Current sentiment, however, was somewhat weaker.

“Both the public and the REIF group think the economy is not doing so well right now, but they’re more positive about the future in both the short term and the long term,” she said. The recent presidential election, she added, played a significant role in respondents’ opinions.

Regarding tourism, Dambii said most area residents prefer to visit other places than local attractions.

Regional publicly traded companies have outperformed S&P 400 index since 2009, said Isaac Statt, a finance major at UWS. There’s higher volatility in the REIF region, he noted, because the economy is less diverse, affecting safety and stability.

“We expect the regional index to continue to outperform the S&P index,” he said. “We do see a need to further diversify our region, particularly in certain aspect of the technology sector.”

The level of business activity and company output was a mixed bag during the past six months. Thirty-nine percent of survey respondents said it increased while 31 percent said it declined and 30 percent said there was no change, according to College of St. Scholastica student Ana Maria Camelo Vega. For the coming half year, 50 percent anticipate improved business activity, 12 percent foresee declining activity and 38 percent believe there will be no change.

“Overall confidence remains positive. Respondents are projecting further growth during the next six months,” she said.