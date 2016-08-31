Area districts ready for another school year

By Kitty Mayo

As the start of another school year approaches three Itasca County school districts are beginning a new STEM Partnership (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Nashwauk-Keewatin, Grand Rapids-Bigfork and Greenway will work together with the three-year grant to enhance STEM opportunities.

Three primary prongs of the partnership will include:

● Bringing a 10x24 foot Process Application skid into Grand Rapids High School for practice instruction by Itasca Community College. Students will use the module for hands-on learning about control systems and instruments for a variety of industrial applications

● Coordinating STEM shared high school classes between districts, with credits earned transferring to ICC

● Partnering with businesses for on-site training that could move students directly into the workforce

Grand Rapids - Bigfork

The Grand Rapids - Bigfork School District No. 318 is grappling with overcrowding in their elementary buildings, and has had to “realign” students, moving some students to different locations to try to get a handle on large class sizes. A portable classroom has been added at Murphy Elementary this year, and some pre-Kindergartners will be housed in church facilities.

“We continue to look for short-term and long-term solutions to overcrowding,” said Rochelle Van Den Heuvel, assistant superintendent.

Grant funding has led to the hire of a full-time coordinator to address alcohol and drug use in the schools. The five-year grant will focus on prevention, intervention, and awareness about chemical use.

According to Pat Goggin, business manager, a new mental health initiative is a top priority.

“Putting an emphasis on mental health for students we’ve hired a full-time counselor, and have a social worker and psychologist on staff,” Goggin said.

STEM programming is being increased at the middle school, as well as expansion of robotics programs.

Nashwauk-Keewatin

At Nashwauk-Keewatin School District No. 319, Derek Gabardi, NK high school principal, says that ongoing construction throughout the summer progressed well, and old swimming pool areas have been successfully covered with flooring to provide common spaces that will also be used as cafeterias and community gathering places. “Phase one of the construction is done, and now the school board will meet to look at the design of the spaces and decide what they want that to look like,” said Gabardi.

The new principal at Keewatin Elementary, Anne Olson-Reiners, is excited to be on-board, having fulfilled a dream with her husband by moving to the Iron Range from the Twin Cities.

With an extensive background in responsive classroom techniques, Olson-Reiners says that she will be putting an emphasis beyond academic learning. “Looking at kids as whole people, and working on social and emotional skills, and self-regulation is also important,” she stated.

Greenway

Starting the new school year with a new superintendent, Greenway School District No. 316 brought David Pace to head the district in June.

Admitting that it was a very busy summer, Pace says he’s had a steep learning curve and “We’ve had a lot of good things happen, we’re off to a good start.”

Ten new staff have been added to the district and spent the summer working with mentors. Teachers are now being given additional financial incentives for excellence through the Minnesota Q Comp Program: Educators for Excellence, which is in its final stages of approval at Greenway. The program tracks evaluation and improvements of teaching staff, rewarding progress being made.

Greenway was one of the sites selected to receive a voluntary pre-Kindergarten grant from the state of Minnesota. The foundation aid grant will follow four-year-olds enrolled in the district’s pre-K program this year with no tuition costs.

Pace is excited about the addition of art and music programs to Vandyke Elementary, and says that the district would like to add even more similar programs in the future.

Deer River

Construction and remodeling at King Elementary in the Deer River School District No. 317 has dominated summer activities there.

Renovations at King Elementary were completed over the summer. Phase one of the construction project was wrapped up with interior walls remodeled and boilers being replaced. The next phase is well underway with the Early Childhood wing completed and the beginnings of the new cafeteria.