Bemidji State signs dual enrollment agreement with tribal colleges

By Beth Bily

Last month, officials from Bemidji State University and four Minnesota tribal colleges signed off on an historic accord that will allow students to seamlessly transfer from two-year to four-year degree programs.

Thanks to a dual enrollment agreement signed May 12 by Dr. Faith Hensrud, president of Bemidji State University, and the presidents of Leech Lake Tribal College, Red Lake Nation College, White Earth Tribal College and Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, students who hold a two-year associates degree from any of the four tribal colleges can smoothly transfer to a four-degree program at BSU.

According to Bill Blackwell, Jr., executive director of BSU’s American Indian Resource Center, BSU has had cooperative agreements in place with tribal colleges before, but not ones that were this comprehensive.

Officials characterize the dual enrollment agreement as an extension of Azhoogan – or the bridge – an agreement in place with the tribal colleges and BSU since 2011. “We have had cooperative agreements before,” said Blackwell. “But this really solidifies it.”

Azhoogan member schools, through a Department of Agriculture grant, put in place a high-definition video conferencing system. That system already has allowed tribal students to participate in a BSU criminal justice course.

The new accord was described by Blackwell as a win-win for both tribal colleges and BSU.

“We’re not trying to take students out of their tribal college after one year,” he said. Rather, the agreement encourages students to complete their AA, then enroll in BSU if they wish to pursue a four-year degree.

Students attending the four tribal colleges would have access to BSU facilities and activities while still enrolled at a tribal partner school. They’ll also be able to tap into BSU’s academic advising resources while still attending a tribal school. Blackwell said that allowing student access to such resources before they enroll at the university would make transfers more seamless. For example, students interested in a four-year degree in education will know which courses to take at the AA level to maximize their time and money once they arrive on the BSU campus.

The dual enrollment agreement is also unique in that there are no known similar ones throughout the United States.

“We believe our shared achievement is unprecedented,” Dr. Hensrud said in a news release. “To our knowledge, no other university in the United States has simultaneously established dual-admission pathways with four tribal colleges.”

BSU officials hope the agreement will boost the number of American Indian students enrolled at the four-year university. Currently, Blackwell reports that American Indian students account for less than 5 percent of the student population, which is about 5,100. Administrators hope to build that number to 10 percent in the coming years.

Like BSU officials, tribal college officials praised the opportunities the agreements will offer.

“I’m proud to say we’re building Azhoogan, which we look at as a technology bridge bringing the tribal colleges and Bemidji State University together to form a bridge which will share courses, instructors and be a major benefit to all the schools,” Dan King, president of Red Lake Nation College, said in a news release. “This is just the start. This is exciting, and we couldn’t ask for better partners.”