Blandin Foundation, IRRRB partner in broadband effort

By Kitty Mayo

The Blandin Foundation and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board are teaming up to spur better broadband access and use in northeastern Minnesota.

“We are really gratified to see, for the first time on this scale, the relationship between IRRRB and the Blandin Foundation address this critical need for foundational technology in northeastern Minnesota,” said Bernadine Joselyn, Blandin’s director of public policy and engagement.

IRRRB’s grant contribution of $500,000 will assist four self-defined communities in IRRRB’s northeastern Minnesota service area with broadband planning or optimization. “Community” can be interpreted in many ways, including a county, school district, city or tribal group.

Groups chosen for participation in this round of funding for the Blandin Broadband Communities Program face selection criteria of having an inclusive representative steering committee, participation in other broadband related activities up to this point and need for support and funding.

“Feedback from the Recharge the Range meetings made it obvious that increasing broadband infrastructure was a major priority for economic development,” stated Whitney Ridlon, IRRRB’s community development representative.

As an example, Ridlon shared the emerging concern of companies like Delta Airlines and Blue Cross/Blue Shield that are increasingly calling for greater numbers of employees to work from home, but who require high-speed internet service to be able to do so.

Education is another area that needs to be boosted by broadband across the region, with internet access a growing expectation for homework in area schools.

“Children living in unserved and underserved areas need to have a level playing field, and this will set the groundwork for communities to decide how to approach this,” Ridlon said, adding that many different projects could arise from this grant, such as feasibility studies, use optimization, or attracting new residents to the area for whom connectivity is a quality of life issue.

“The IRRRB has played a key role in connecting us to local Iron Range leaders ready to roll up their sleeves and work on enhancing broadband access and use in their community,” said Joselyn, who added that programming will be delivered by Blandin Foundation staff and consultants with IRRRB funds passing through Blandin to the selected communities.

Blandin is offering resources for community designed and driven initiatives, the specifics of how that functions could vary depending, on how an individual community chooses to approach the issue.

“What this means is that, from the beginning, a diverse group of community leaders will identify their community’s top broadband and other tech-related priorities. This might be teaching digital marketing skills to small businesses, enhancing rural healthcare options through telemedicine or equipping schools buses with wifi so students can learn on the go,” Joselyn stated.

The next step, according to Joselyn, is the matching of resources like technical support, grants, and training to the community’s broadband vision. The foundation will play an instrumental role in helping each community connect with the conferences and workshops they would benefit from, as well as gaining insight from communities that have gone down a similar path.

Similar efforts by the Blandin Foundation have been ongoing since 2003, with over 100 different communities working with them to bring high-speed internet into their settings. Some examples of those partnerships include Two Harbors High School where high school seniors pair up with elders to teach online skills, and at The Shop in Brainerd/Baxter with at-risk youth refurbishing computers for lower income residents.

Building on their mission to help create resilient rural communities, foundation executives assert that the ability to access broadband in rural Minnesota is critical for survival, and essential for thriving in an increasingly globalized world.

“Broadband availability and robust use is like having a store on the Main Street of the world. Without it, communities cannot attract and retain young families, professionals and those who want to invest in the region,” Joselyn said.

Any community located within the IRRRB’s northeastern Minnesota service area is eligible to apply, with applications being accepted through September 30. Plans are to start projects in October, with a two-year participation commitment for the four selected communities.