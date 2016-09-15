Blandin Foundation releases ‘Rural Pulse’ findings

Economy is most important issue for rural residents

Submitted by the Blandin Foundation

Is economic recovery being felt by rural Minnesota’s communities? According to Blandin Foundation’s 2016 Rural Pulse survey, released today, yes.

Sort of. And by some.

Commissioned since 1998 by the Grand Rapids-based foundation, Rural Pulse™ provides a snapshot every few years of how rural Minnesotans perceive their communities and the issues they consider of greatest importance. Blandin Foundation surveyed 1,144 rural Minnesotans last spring, with a parallel survey of 500 urban residents. Results are at the Rural Pulse website.

It’s still the economy

The top priority for rural Minnesotans was the economy. Rural Pulse shows that nearly one-third (31 percent) felt their local economy had improved over the past year, a nine-point upswing from 2013 study findings and 13 points higher than in 2010. Half said it stayed the same over the past year (49 percent), and 18 percent said it was worse.

Nearly half (48 percent) of rural residents felt that living-wage job opportunities in their community are inadequate. In a parallel study of urban residents, Rural Pulse found that only 27 percent of residents felt living-wage opportunities were inadequate.

One-third of rural residents said their household income has increased over the past year at the same time that 22 percent say it actually has decreased—similar to 2013 and only slightly improved over 2010.

Differences that make a difference

Who is feeling it most? Rural residents ages 25 to 34 and those whose annual household income is greater than $100,000 were most likely to feel the economy has improved (41 percent say it has). Central Minnesota shows the greatest sense of improvement, with 37 percent of residents believing that the economy had improved (up 17 points since 2013).

Meanwhile, those with the lowest incomes ($35,000 or less) and those ages 50 and older were least likely to believe that the economy has improved. Only 19 percent of Minnesota’s Northeast region believed they have seen improvement.

Populations of color, especially African Americans, felt better about the state of the economy. Most (55 percent) of African Americans living in rural Minnesota who were surveyed said that their local economy had improved, with more than one-third of rural residents who are Asian, Hispanic and Native American saying it had improved.

Work to do

“Rural places are rich with possibility—abundant natural resources, optimistic and committed leaders, quality of life,” said Dr. Kathleen Annette, president and CEO for Blandin Foundation. “Nearly half of our state’s population lives in rural places, and Rural Pulse results remind us that economic recovery is not yet reaching all Minnesotans. We must press on if we want to be a state that is resilient, healthy and vibrant.”

Nationally, rural jobs are expanding at less than half the rate of metro job creation, according to Sept. 6 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures. While the number of jobs in the country’s rural counties increased by 4.8 percent between July 2015 and July 2016, job growth in metropolitan counties was 13.3 percent, reports the Bureau.

According to recent statistics from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the state’s economy is growing. In July 2016 alone, 11,300 jobs were added in Minnesota. Most (84 percent) of these gains, however, were in the Twin Cities.

Rural Pulse found that nine in 10 urban and rural residents alike believe that it is important to support political candidates who address rural issues.

For complete Rural Pulse results, including special reports by topic and by region, visit: www.ruralpulse.org.