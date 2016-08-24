Blandin Paper Company tax case remanded for new trial

SRNF Report

A decision filed on Aug. 17 by the Minnesota Supreme Court will send a high profile business tax case back to tax court for a new trial.

The decision is a reprieve for several county governments that would have lost millions of tax revenue had the tax court’s ruling from June 2015 been affirmed.

At issue was the value of approximately 4,680 parcels (187,000 acres) of land owned by Grand Rapids-based Blandin Paper. The affected parcels are located in Itasca, St. Louis, Aitkin and Koochiching counties. The paper company, owned by Finnish parent UPM, filed numerous challenges in tax court contending that its valuations in 2010, 2011 and 2012 were overblown.

The methodology utilized to determine valuation was a cornerstone of the paper company’s case. While the counties used the same method for calculating Blandin’s taxes as is used for individual parcels, Blandin’s counter appraisals used a different method known as the “unit rule method,” which values the parcels as a single economic unit.

Accepting the methodology used by Blandin Paper Company, the tax court’s decision reduced the market value of the parcels from $190,098,751 to $52,200,000 for 2010 and from $189,753,551 to $25,800,000 for 2011. The counties appealed to the Supreme Court on the grounds that the unit rule method couldn’t be used “to determine the market value for individual parcels in a property tax proceeding” and that the unit rule method wasn’t allowable under Minnesota law.

The Supreme Court concluded that while Blandin’s valuation methodology was permissible to determine the value of an entire business, Minnesota law supports an individual parcel value assessment, as was initially used by the counties.

“The property tax statutes clearly state that property taxes are assessed against individual tax parcels on the basis of market value.”

The state’s highest court concluded that while the unit-rule method could be used in a property tax hearing, the paper company had not offered ample evidence that the methodology had met necessary requirements and therefore should not have been admitted as evidence by the tax court.

The Minnesota Supreme Court, however, agreed with the tax court’s determination that a conservation easement entered into by the paper company reduced its lands’ market value.

The tax court’s decision was reversed and remanded for a new trial on all issues.

“We believe that both parties should be given the opportunity to present evidence in favor of their respective positions,” wrote the Minnesota Supreme Court.

According to a press release issued by Itasca County, officials are currently analyzing the Supreme Court decision. Staff will be meeting with Itasca County Board of Commissioners in order to determine next steps.