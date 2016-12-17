Bovey City Council: published December 15, 2016

Bovey City Officials held a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 7 to discuss the proposed taxes with Bovey residents. Only one concerned resident was present to hear the good news Mayor Mike Bibich had to offer. The mayor announced that the preliminary budget was calculated and came in at 3 percent less than in 2016 after employing several cost-cutting measures including the refinancing of some municipal bonds to a lower interest rate.

Mayor Bibich said the refinancing will give the city of Bovey an extra $10,000 of spending money for next year. He also mentioned the fact that the city clerk, Tara DeGuiseppi managed to save $43,000 on healthcare premiums for retired employees.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to let Derek Vekich rent the old fire station to use as a warehouse.

• Agreed to buy the angled snow blade for $13,000 to use on the John Deere loader.

• Voted to repair the broken frame on the one ton plow truck. A new truck would cost about $70,000.

• Passed a resolution to accept a donation in the form of a Cub Cadet tractor from Frank Meyers.

• Took a roll call vote to authorize signing authority to Mayor Mike Bibich and allowing access to electronic court records and documents of the Minnesota State Judicial Branch.