Bovey City Council: published January 26, 2017

At last week’s Bovey City Council meeting, officials voted to accept all appointments for this year with many incumbents being confirmed. Mayor Robert Stein made a motion to appoint Bob Lawson for the one vacant position on the city council and councilors voted to approve the appointment. Lawson approached the bench and was duly sworn-in as a member of the Coleraine City Council. Two seats on the Coleraine Planning and Zoning Board remain empty.

Councilors voted to put a hold on approving pay estimate number nine to the Trout Lake Emergency Services Building project because of unresolved construction issues. The concrete floor of the garage seems to have a drainage problem where the water in one part of the garage pools up to a half inch deep instead of draining.

Minnesota Energy Resources Representative Pam Sarvela presented the agreement for natural gas services in the city of Bovey. Councilors voted to pass ordinance number 1-18-17 that includes a franchise agreement with MN Energy Resources to distribute natural gas for the next 25 years.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the consent agenda.

• Voted to accept an animal agreement with the city of Grand Rapids at a cost of $2,100. Stein abstained from voting on this issue.

• Agreed to donate $200 from a gambling fund.

• Mentioned that they need 10 people to attend a leadership conference.

• Tabled any action to appoint a new civil defense coordinator.