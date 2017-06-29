Bovey City Council: published June 29, 2017

At last week’s meeting of the Bovey City Council, officials heard from a number of guests regarding various issues.

Committee member Jean Cyronek updated the council of planned Farmer’s Day activities. It was noted that parking could be a problem this year. The sarma fundraiser is scheduled for July 12.

Following a presentation from Kelly Chandler of Itasca County Public Health on e-cigarettes, councilors opted to support the Itasca County Clean Air Quality Act.

The council also heard a presentation from Nancilyn Meyer-Nail on the Beautiful Bovey initiative, which includes plant watering and volunteering within the city.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes of the May 17 council meeting.

• Authorized moving forward with new electronics at the city pump house at a cost of $4,855.

• Passed a motion to approve and renew annually the insurance rider for volunteer workers.

• Passed a motion to amend the city’s Sunday liquor sales ordinance.

• Passed a motion to contribute $1,500 to the cost of Cotton Park lifeguards.

• Voted on a motion to return to two council meetings per month. The motion failed 3-2.