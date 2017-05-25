Bovey City Council: published May 25, 2017

At last week’s Bovey City Council meeting, councilors voted to petition Itasca County for a plan on how it will handle several vacant houses owned by the county. These tax delinquent houses have decayed to the point of being a blight issue as well as being a safety hazard to children.

Bovey Mayor Robert Stein made a request to go back to two city council meetings per month. Councilors voted to have a special meeting on Wednesday, May 24 to vote on this issue because councilors Vekich and Johnson were absent from the quorum this evening.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to permit the city attorney to send a letter to a bank-owned property to clean the yard.

• Gave permission for a resident to block the street for a graduation party.

• Passed a resolution to accept a $500 donation from the Lions Club and $200 from Mike’s Liquor for decorative banners and box planters on Main Street.

• Voted to approve the revised CBT Joint Wastewater agreement.

• Passed a resolution to allocate money for a deposit on street banners.

• Heard a proposal from Officer Todd Lawson to strengthen the animal waste ordinance to a petty misdemeanor with a $300 fine.

• Heard a report from a representative from the Greenway Joint Rec. Association that the City of Grand Rapids has withdrawn from the Greenway Joint Rec. Association.