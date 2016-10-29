Bovey City Council: published October 27, 2016

At last week’s Bovey City Council meeting, KOOTASCA Housing Development Director Dana Herschbach presented on a home improvement grant available to property owners in Bovey. Councilors passed a resolution to apply for the grant before the Nov. 10 deadline.

One resident took advantage of the public forum segment of the meeting and proposed to abolish the Bovey calendar parking ordinance because it is inconvenient. The resident went on to relate the snow emergency procedures of other cities. Councilor Bob Stein made a motion to review the current parking procedures and council members passed a resolution to place the issue on the agenda for the next meeting. Elmer Purdy also spoke in opposition to the Bovey leaf bagging policy.

Derek Vekich gave an update on the KMDA relocation project describing the same issue that plagued the Emergency Services Building where the native soil is not suited to support a commercial building and therefore, soil correction is needed. City officials discussed the cost of 650 truckloads of dirt at $20 per cubic yard. One contractor quoted $3.80 per cubic yard for removing the problem soil and $4.80 per yard for hauling the replacement dirt. The cost of replacing the dirt on the new ESB was about $66,000.

Public Works Supervisor Kevin Odden discussed the virtues of a straight blade versus a vee plow and whether to apply it to the city ASV for $5,500 or the front end loader for $14,000. Councilors took no action, but agreed to conduct a special meeting on Oct. 26 at 5:30 to further discuss the issue.

In other business, the council:

• Approved 84 hour per period at straight time for police officers.

• Voted to put the John Deere on sealed bid with the minimum bid of $7,000.

• Passed three resolutions to provide a liquor license to Rocor Inc. and Five Inc. and a tobacco license to Rocor Inc.

• Voted to grant an easement for a gas line.

• Passed a resolution to sell the Kortekaas trailer for $1 and the new owner would need to facilitate its removal.

• Agreed to accept a quote to jet and record on video the sewer from one quadrant of town per year at a cost of $1.42 per foot.

• Voted to raise the salary of council members from $125 to $250 per month. The Mayor will receive $300 per month with Councilors Bryan Johnson and Stein voting in opposition.