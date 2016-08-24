Bovey City Council: published August 25, 2016

At last week’s Bovey City Council meeting, City Engineer John Mattonen gave a progress report on the KMDA expansion project. A purchase agreement has been received and Mattonen has obtained a quote for wetlands delineation.

Public Works Supervisor Kevin Odden discussed the options for a different plow truck. The city’s current plow truck has a broken frame. Odden is currently searching for a used one ton or possibly a three-quarter ton truck for plowing snow. The cost of a new truck would be in the $30,000 to $40,000 range.

Local area businesswoman Sandy Layman spoke briefly to introduce herself as a candidate for the District 5B seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Layman said she has resided in Itasca County for 39 years and was the Commissioner of the IRRRB for eight years. Currently Layman works as a consultant and teaches community economic development for the College of St. Scholastica on the ICC campus.

The Bovey Farmers’ Day Association has released an update on their annual Labor Day weekend celebration. Street closure permits have been secured and fireworks licenses are being processed. This year’s parade will honor law enforcement and at least four area police departments will participate. The Bovey Farmers’ Day association is now a charitable organization having the designation of 501 (c) 3 and they have adopted a new logo.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to accept the consent agenda.

• Voted to pay Casper Construction.