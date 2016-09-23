At last week’s Bovey City Council meeting, the regular meeting was preceded by a Planning and Zoning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Planning and Zoning Chairman Mike Foss made a request to disband the Planning and Zoning commission on the grounds that the commission is obsolete.

In an interview, Foss described the Bovey zoning laws as being so weak and there is not much members of the commission can do in terms of enforcement. In addition, the city of Bovey is as big as it will get in terms of square miles and there is no need for a planning commission. Foss has lobbied the city council in the past to adopt the state of Minnesota Statutes for zoning, but this has never been realized. His request was taken on advisement.

The regular meeting of the Bovey City Council began at 6 p.m. with a status report from Public Works Supervisor Kevin Odden who reported that he has not been able to find a suitable light truck for plowing and spreading sand. The city’s truck has a broken frame at the juncture of the control arm making it unsafe to drive.

City Engineer John Mattonen provided documents that indicate a funding award in relation to the old gun club property. This property is considered a brownfield and could possibly be redeveloped.

In other business, the council:

• Approved paying off a truck.

• Approved the sale of a John Deere tractor.