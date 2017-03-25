Bovey to join emergency notification network

At last week’s Bovey City Council meeting, all members were present to consider the Code Red Emergency Notification Network as a medium to warn residents of approaching storms as well as boil water notices, missing child reports, bio-terrorism alerts and evacuation notices.

Councilors voted to approve the agreement to join the warning system provided by Itasca County and reimburse the county $150 per year for minutes of usage on the system. Bovey residents must be enrolled in the system to be notified of a Code Red snow emergency which will trigger the enforcement of calendar parking during the winter months. Bovey residents have a choice of being alerted by text or phone and enrollment is voluntary.

Planning and Zoning Chairman Mike Foss reported from the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board meeting saying money is available to bring broadband to Bovey. He described Bovey as a captive market in terms of broad band because the company that owns the telephone lines asserts that it would not be profitable to bring broad band to town.

Councilors pondered what to do with a nine-foot Baldwin concert grand piano that has resided in the city hall for about 90 years. The cost to repair the piano would be between 15 and 30 thousand dollars. It was reported that a famous musician played the piano for one concert in the building. No action was taken.

The City Council voted to approve a request to block the alley behind Nana Chelle’s and allow use of the bleachers for a grand opening on May 13.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to send Kevin Odden to waste water training in Grand Rapids for $275 to maintain his license.

• Voted bring power to the industrial park at a cost of $2,380 and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will pay for half of that cost.

• Agreed to donate $400 to the Greenway Post Prom Lock-in to provide students with a safe place to go after the prom from 12:45 a.m. to 5 a.m. on April 30.

• Decided that the $1,000 rent from MSP and MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension office in the new ESB will go to pay the utilities.

• Approved Councilor Michael Bibich to represent Bovey on the Fire Board.

• Voted to pay WMMPB the annual dues of $350.

• Passed a resolution to issue Nana Chelle’s a pro-rated liquor license.

• Posted a notice that the Board of Appeal and Equalization for Bovey City will meet April 26, 2017 at 9 a.m. in the city council meeting room.