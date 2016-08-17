Bozich residential project paving completed

By Katie Bily

At last week’s Nashwauk City Council meeting, officials received an update on progress at the Bozich edition. Paving has been completed and any issues that arise before next August are covered under warranty.

City officials revisited the issue of a resident who is harassing the council. This person will be receiving a letter saying that any further harassment will result in a request for a restraining order.

The council also hired Gregory Williams as the pony league football coach. The hire is contingent upon a background check and completion of necessary paperwork.

The Nashwauk Ambulance Service will be increasing the meeting hourly/ training wage from $9 to $9.50 per hour due to the increase in minimum wage.

The council tabled approval of a partial payment estimate to Kuechle Underground Inc. for work on the Bozich residential project until further information is obtained on the bill’s sales tax.