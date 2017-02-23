Business plan coming together for Nashwauk Rec revamp

By Kitty Mayo

The city of Nashwauk is working on developing a business proposal to expand their recreation facility.

Brian Gangl, Nashwauk city councilor, is taking the lead on the project and actively pursuing professional help with creating a business plan proposal that would lead the city forward in their goal of expansion.

On the table at the moment is a 50 by 100 foot expansion of the current recreation building, the installation of an ice assist system, and the purchase of a newer ice resurfacer (Zamboni).

Estimated to cost around $1 million, the new construction would serve as an entryway to the building and be a multi-use area that Gangl says could function as a community center. Design plans include a complete commercial kitchen, amenities for banquets or wedding receptions and plans to include technology needed to run conferences.

“We are trying to make it a very multi-purpose space, and bring in groups that are currently using city hall like the senior exercise group, and the wrestling program,” Gangl stated.

Currently the ice in place is just that: plain old frozen water that requires temperatures below 32 degrees to be usable. Gangl says that most other surrounding communities have refrigeration systems in place that give them greater flexibility for ice time.

With a new recreational ice refrigeration system that would cost about $1.5 million, Nashwauk could increase their skating season and offer a better experience for skaters of all stripes.

Currently, with less than ideal ice, figure skaters and hockey players are having to cram into an already busy schedule at Greenway, leaving some students starting practice at 9 p.m. on school nights.

“In my opinion, nobody is getting adequate ice time right now,” Gangl said, adding that with their current ice situation they are unable to host any bigger venues, such as a high school game, with ice that will chip and be unsafe.

Nashwauk’s Zamboni is a 1971 model that was converted to propane, and requires a hand held monitor to check for air emissions. Gangl says he believes an upgrade is wise in the name of safety. With a new machine costing around $130,000, the city is searching for a newer used electric model that would have zero emissions.

Hoping to come up with a business plan proposal as rapidly as possible, Gangl says the site is shovel ready. Soil boring and designs have been completed, and Max Gray Construction has already been hired.

Gangl expects funding sources to include the Iron Range Resource and Rehabilitation Board, and the city is exploring other grant streams as well. While a city contribution is expected, Gangl says he is hopeful that the updated facility could generate revenue.

“We would want this to be as self sufficient as possible so as not to be a burden on our taxpayers,” Gangl stated.