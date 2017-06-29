Calumet mulls police protection agreement

Calumet is looking to forge a police protection agreement with the city of Nashwauk. At the June 20 council meeting, officials noted need for the protection hoping that if the protection were put into place, Nashwauk officers would be able to enforce some of Calumet’s city ordinances.

The dilemma for Calumet, however, is how much money they are willing to spend. Ideally for Calumet, the city would spend $2,000 a month for protection. However, councilors unanimously agreed that at that price, they may only be provided minimal service. The council then decided that they would soon approach Nashwauk officials and propose a 12-month trial agreement at $2,000 a month and then assess what degree of protection that offers.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a resolution to adopt the Minnesota Basic Code of Ordinances.

• Approved tattoo and body piercing license for Tahtinen’s Tats.

• Listened to a resident idea to add a community center in the Depot building.

• Approved regular bills, receipts and disbursements.