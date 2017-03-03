Calumet takes on policing options

At last week’s Calumet City Council meeting, Nashwauk Mayor Ben DeNucci was present to work with the Calumet City Council Members to try to organize a plan to provide police presence to the city of Calumet.

Calumet Mayor John Tuorila participated remotely using a Skype connection. Mayor Pro Tempore Tim Zaren started the discussion arguing for police presence by saying there will always be people willing to skirt the law given the opportunity because there is no patrol officer in Calumet.

Nashwauk’s three member police department is located six miles from downtown Calumet, making the Nashwauk Police a viable option to bring police presence to town.

Nashwauk Police Chief James Maddern said there are many variables to consider when asked what police coverage would cost, because things like office work time and wear and tear on vehicles would need to be factored-in to the overall cost. DeNucci asked about various levels of service needed from a legal perspective.

Tuorila tried to find a starting point as far as cost by giving the figure of $50 per hour and with that DeNucci said they will try to calculate a minimum-per-hour figure and check back with council members.

The public works supervisor gave council members an update about the new heating system in city hall and that a twinning kit has been installed to work in conjunction with the new furnaces causing each furnace to burn alternately in order to preserve the machinery but also allows the two furnaces to team together during extreme cold weather. Also, a faulty circulating pump in the water tower has been repaired on warranty.

Councilor Dan Strand reported from the Greenway Joint Rec Board meeting that they have taken delivery of the new electric Zamboni.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes of the January meeting.

• Approved bills, receipts and disbursements.

• Passed a motion to pay liability and workmans comp. insurance for $4,725.

• Agreed to pay Calumet Precinct’s share of $3,368.46 for last year’s primary election and $2047 for the general election.

• Discussed the need to synchronize the sewer and water maintenance with the county’s five year plan to repave County Road 84.

• Tabled the decision on whether to support the executive order affecting the Twin Metals Company.