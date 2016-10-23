CEO: Essar project still viable

By Beth Bily

Essar Steel Minnesota’s new CEO, Matthew Stock, has wasted no time introducing himself to Iron Range officials.

Stock, who was replaced former CEO Madhu Vuppuluri in July, addressed the Nashwauk City Council last week in an attempt to assure locals that the company does, indeed, have a path forward.

Stock’s company has been under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since July of this year. Essar, which proposes a taconite mining and processing facility at the former Butler Taconite Mine near Nashwauk, has faced numerous work stoppages due to non-payment to contractors as well as other factors. The half-built development has been under construction for nearly a decade.

The new CEO recapped recent developments, which include his appointment and the entrance of a new investor, California-based SPL Advisors, to the project. SPL has provided $35 million in DIP (debtor-in-possession) financing that will allow operations to continue while the company is under bankruptcy protection.

That funding, however, won’t immediately help any of the contractors owed an estimated $49 million by India-based Essar. Stock acknowledged that further delay in payment is a source of frustration for contractors but he reported that all, thus far, have indicated a willingness to continue to work with the company under new management.

Although Essar is still officially the project owner, Stock reported that new stock would likely be issued at some point in the future. Timelines call for the company to continue to gather estimates from contractors on the costs to finish the project through the end of this month. A restructuring plan will take shape in November and Stock anticipates emerging from bankruptcy protection in March of next year. Executives hope to resume construction next April.

Those timelines, however, are dependent on upcoming bankruptcy court proceedings falling in Essar’s favor. The state of Minnesota has petitioned bankruptcy court in Delaware asking it to extract state-held mineral leases from the bankruptcy proceedings. A decision of the matter is expected at a hearing this week.

An estimated 40 percent of the mineral leases associated with the proposed development are under state control, while the rest belong to private holders. Stock told city councilors that private lease-holders have indicated a preference for allowing more time to the company.

“The project is still viable and the business plan is still sound,” Stock said. “The logistics costs of mining are very, very low. Costs of production will make this one of the lowest cost producers anywhere. We feel we’ve got a very good business model.”

The new CEO concluded his presentation by stating that he would be living locally and improving the lines of communication between the company and local officials.

“We’re going to try to do things better and do things differently,” said Stock.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes of the Sept. 27 council meeting.

• Authorized the fire chief to attend leadership training for wildland and urban firefighters.

• Directed the city attorney to draft a letter regarding deficiencies to be addressed at a hazardous building.

• Approved a development agreement with Revolution Auto Parts.

• Designated the city’s zoning director to monitor progress on the Revolution Auto Parts development.

• Discussed possible sites for disc golf within the city. The local disc golf club will approach city officials with a proposal at a later date.

• Approved a partial payment to Mesabi Bituminous, withholding 5 percent plus $8,250 in penalties due to an overage on the scheduled completion date.

• Approved a new animal control policy.

• Tabled a decision on the city’s new personnel policy until it can be reviewed by all city employees.

• Approved advertising for rink attendants for the 2016-17 season.