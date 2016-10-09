City Hall, water issues on tap in Coleraine

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, City Council Members discussed the fate of the historic Coleraine City Hall as the Coleraine Police Department prepares to move into the new Trout Lake Emergency Center.

Soon, the sole tenant of City Hall will be the clerk’s office and council members questioned the economics of heating the whole building for the benefit of a single office. City Hall also is the home of the Nyberg Community Center which is the site of town hall meetings, civic events and the Nyberg can be rented for private parties as well. The building is listed on the national register of historic places.

Councilor Mary Drews spoke about the city of Coleraine water shut off policy and asked the council if there is a more humane way to handle delinquent water bills other than to cut-off a resident’s water supply.

City Clerk Sandra Bluntach said residents pay a flat rate of $78 per month for sewer and water and after being billed, residents receive two notices and a door hanger before the city would consider a shut-off. At that point, a resident could make arrangements for payment with the clerk’s office, said Bluntach.

Coleraine Planning and Zoning Officer Duane Ranger gave an update on the pet crematorium where the plant is operating under supervision of zoning personnel. Ranger said every burn is monitored by city officials and no complaints have been received from neighbors since the plant’s machinery was reconfigured.

Eagle Ridge Golf Course Pro Gordy Skaar gave a progress report on the work to pave cart paths, describing how crews are testing reclaimed asphalt to fill-in low spots on the cart path behind the fifth green. Skaar said with the budget they have they cannot pave the whole course, but priority would placed be on holes seven and 17 in order solve the dust problem. The project is still in the planning stage, but planners hope the paving can be finished this fall.

The council also discussed the need for additional lighting at the golf course parking lot.