Cliffs reports strong earnings increase

BusinessNorth Report

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF) reported fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenues of $754 million, an increase of 58 percent from the prior year’s fourth-quarter revenues of $476 million.

The company recorded net income of $81 million compared to a net loss of $58 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. For the fourth-quarter of 2016, adjusted EBITDA was $174 million compared to $76 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Full-year 2016 consolidated revenues of $2.1 billion increased 5 percent from the prior year’s revenues of $2 billion. For the full-year 2016, the company recorded net income of $199 million compared with a net loss of $748 million recorded in the prior year. The company recorded full-year net income of $174 million compared to a net loss of $788 million recorded in 2015. For the full-year 2016, adjusted EBITDA was $374 million compared to $293 million in 2015.

In part, President, CEO and Board Chair Lourenco Goncalves credited improved results to a “return to sanity” among iron ore market producers. It occurred when Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP stopped flooding the worldwide market with excessive supply, he said.

“Analysts thought $40 (per metric ton) was the new normal. They were wrong,” he said in a conference call with investment analysts, saying $40 is much too low. “Iron ore prices increased month after month after month during 2016,” Goncalves explained.

“Fighting for a level playing field is a fight worth fighting,” he noted, referring to unfair trade cases that were filed in the United States to prevent foreign steelmakers from flooding the U.S. market with product being sold at less than production costs.

He said Cliffs locked in a 10-year supply contract with its largest customer, ArcelorMittal, in 2016, ensuring long term product demand. Previously, ArcelorMittal had planned to buy those pellets from Essar Steel Minnesota, which never completed its mine and processing plant and couldn’t fulfill its contract. Now, they will be obtained from Cliffs’ United Taconite mine.

“With the liquidation of Magnetation … and the addition of a second customer for our custom pellets, Cliffs indeed is in good shape,” he said. Forty million dollars is budgeted for new equipment to produce that custom product, known as the Mustang pellet, this year at United Taconite.

For all of 2017, Cliffs expects sales and production volumes of approximately 19 million long tons from its U.S. Iron Ore business. This compares with 18.2 million long tons of sales and 16.0 million long tons of production in 2016.

Of the 19 million, about 2.4 million will be produced for Essar’s bankrupt Algoma steel mill in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, where steelworkers have threatened to strike. Goncalves said there’s room in the market for the Algoma mill, but suggested it won’t succeed unless the bankruptcy court selects a new owner.

Cliffs’ full-year 2017 U.S. Iron Ore cash cost of goods sold and operating expense expectation is $55 to $60 per long ton, which compares with $56 per long ton for the full-year 2016. In 2017, Cliffs expects to generate $510 million of net income and $850 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Beyond this year, Goncalves said “DR pellets are our future.” Cliffs exports some direct reduced iron pellets to Nucor in Trinidad. He said ArcelorMittal Canada owns two facilities that consume DR pellets and Cliffs will begin to supply those plants soon.

He speculated U.S. Steel is reopening its Keetac mine in Keewatin to produce pellets for the company’s Granite City steel mill, which has been closed for more than a year. U.S. Steel has not revealed a destination for those pellets.