Coleraine City Council: published April 6, 2017

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, Councilor Peg Smith made a motion to adopt the revised Public Utility rules and regulations. Officials voted unanimously to adopt the new ordinance, which sets a due date of the 20th of each month. Residents who are 60 days delinquent will receive a letter and a dated door hanger and at that point will have 48-72 hours to pay the bill or make payment arrangements. Failure to do so will result in a $50 disconnect fee.

Councilors also voted to pass a uniform pay structure for the part-time and seasonal employees. The pay for a non-supervisory first year employee would be $10 dollars per hour and second year would be $10.50. The third year would cap at $11. As for supervisory positions, the rates would be first year $11, second year $11.50 and third year would cap-out at $12 per hour.

The regular City Council meeting was closed at 5:02 p.m. and a public hearing was initiated as due process before changing the Coleraine zoning ordinance. One concerned businessman asked how the rezoning from Residential One to Limited Commercial on McLean Ave. would affect him and it was determined that he would not be allowed to place a storage tank on the current property. The Nelson Apartments would remain as Residential One. The public hearing was then closed and City Clerk Sandy Bluntach took a roll call vote and the rezoning ordinance was passed.

In other business, the council:

• Scheduled the city-wide cleanup date as May 17, 2017.

• Voted to purchase a new generator for the filter plant at a cost of $36,520. IRRRB funds will provide $25,000 and the insurance company will pay the remaining $12,500.

• Voted to file the 2016 state audit as recommended by Sterle & Co.

• Discussed the possibility of a blight-only ordinance for rental property in town.

• Passed a resolution to support the Nashwauk Recreation Complex upgrade for artificial ice and a multi-use community center.