Coleraine City Council: published December 8, 2016

At last week’s Coleraine city council meeting, council members took no action other than to approve the agenda, but they did discuss the impending budget meeting scheduled for Dec. 5.

Mayor Jim Hagen gave an update on the fire hall saying the firemen have nearly finished painting the walls and trim. The installation of flooring in the office should begin this week.

Councilor Peg Smith said the ski lift chairs are installed and awaiting testing and final inspection. In other news, Smith conveyed the fact that Doug Maki and John Denny have been inducted into the American Ski Hill Hall of Fame in Red Wing.

Councilor Mary Drews mentioned that Eagle Ridge Golf Course will have its Christmas Open House Dec. 11 and 18 from 2 to 6. Golf related items will be for sale at what Drews described as a social event with hors d’oeuvres.

According to a press release from the Greenway Joint Recreation Association, the ice is in and the bleachers have been painted. Also, most of the damage to the arena has been repaired at a cost of $10,000 after a car collided with the building. The driver’s insurance company will pay for the damage.