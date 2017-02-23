Coleraine City Council: published February 23, 2016

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, Street Commissioner Randy Savich made a request to have some preventative maintenance performed on the municipal water tank within the next two years.

A quote was presented for $26,800 for a complete resealing of the inside of the tank. Other work would include cleaning the overflow discharge as well as replacing the weir box and cathodes. No action was taken.

Coleraine City Attorney John Dimich released a draft of the proposed public utilities ordinance containing language that gives city officials the right to restrict water usage for irrigation, car washing, air conditioning, etc. in the event of a water supply shortage as determined by the Public Works Supervisor.

Councilor Mary Drews reported from the CBT Wastewater Commission meeting where the search progresses for funding to build the new $3.1 million forced main. Mayor Jim Hagen wondered where all the money will come from as the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues to implement additional costly mandates with which the CBT will need to comply.

Drews also reported that 75 kids showed-up at the Mount Itasca Ski Hill as they are offering free lessons for skiing, ski jumping and snowboarding two nights per week.

In other business, the council:

• Approved agenda as amended.

• Voted to transfer $135,132.99.

• Approved the cost to build four work stations for the officers in the new Emergency Services Building.

• Found that the old fire hall is worth between $239,000 and $249,000.

• Decided to allow a study of the city hall building by the Historical Society. A demolition of the same building would cost an estimated $100,000.