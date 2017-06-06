Coleraine City Council: published June 1, 2017

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, Councilor Mary Drews used the ‘council concerns’ segment of the meeting to initiate discussion about the now vacant Peterson Hardware store building. She emphasized the importance of saving the remaining buildings on Roosevelt Avenue to protect the economic viability of downtown as well as the tax base for the city.

Drews related the concerns potential investors have about the building, saying the roof needs to be completely rebuilt at an estimated cost of $55,000 and egress windows would need to be installed to facilitate renters.

Entrepreneurs have complained that Itasca County has over assessed the value of the building without considering the business potential of the location and therefore any effort to save the building would not be a wise investment.

Drews added that if the building is torn down, at an estimated cost of $150,000, there is little chance any company would rebuild on the site, giving way to one more parking lot.

Mike Barle of Eagle Ridge Golf Course made a request for a charitable gambling permit to bring pull tabs to the golf course. The revenue from the pull tabs would have to be used for youth programs and council members voted to approve the permit. Barle mentioned the fact that there will be 1,800 feet of paved cart paths at Eagle Ridge Golf Course after construction, which should commence shortly.

In the clerk’s report, Sandra Bluntach said she plans to retire at the end of the year.

Resident Richard Hildrich of Gunn Road addressed the council giving an account of his experience with inconsiderate neighbors and asked what he can do to protect his property.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to approve $6,000 for a new sewage pump at the lift station.

• Approved $1,500 for a new water fountain and bottle filler at the pavilion in Longyear Park.

• Accepted the high bid of $1,892 for a 2008 Crown Victoria.

• Voted to forgive an outstanding water bill of $729 from an abandoned house because most of the charges were accumulated late fees instead of actual water usage.

• Approved the low bid of $28,900 to install the generator in the filter plant. The total cost for the new generator will be about $64,000.

• Voted to hold a special meeting in order to approve the CBT Joint Powers Agreement and approve the engineer’s estimate of $2,135,320 to mobilize the CBT force main project.