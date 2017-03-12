Coleraine City Council: published March 9, 2017

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, Councilor Mary Drews reported from the Mount Itasca Ski Hill about the big ski jumping and snowboarding tournament held the weekend of Feb. 25. Drews said the organizers of the event were worried about rain during the week prior until volunteer Doug Maki had the idea to lay plastic on the slope.

Volunteers covered the hill with sheets of poly and anchored it with lath. The rain water was channeled away and the snow was preserved until the end of the tournament. Drews said children as young as three-years-old were able to compete in the ski jumping event. Also, according to Drews, a benefactor has donated $25,000 to Mount Itasca toward the purchase of a Pisten Bully trail groomer.

The Range Association of Municipalities and Schools is now working with Coleraine/Bovey/Taconite Joint Wastewater Commission to locate funding for a new forced main between Taconite and the sewage treatment plant. RAMS is working to resurrect an old bonding bill that would provide CBT Joint Wastewater with $1.7 million to supplement the cost of the approximately $6 million pipeline project.

Mary Drews said RAMS has been wonderful working with legislators to get companion bills in both the House and Senate. In addition, Drews related an incident to illustrate the very poor condition of the pipe during a recent leakage near the bus garage. Crews had to dig an additional 60 feet along the pipe to find a place on the pipe that was strong enough to apply the patchwork to fix the leak.

City officials have released information on a bid from IRC Electrical Contractors in Hibbing for a new generator at the Coleraine Filter Plant.

The proposed generator meets the specifications of being a 150 kilowatt skid-mounted, 480 volt, three-phase generator and transfer switch. The prime mover would consist of a 537 cubic inch Chevrolet Vortec engine which would be capable of running on either propane or natural gas. The cost of the generator would be $35,000, not including the transfer switch, and the unit would be manufactured in the United States of America.

In other business, city council members:

• Voted to approve the minutes and the consent agenda.

• Agreed to provide paint for volunteers to paint fire hydrants.

• Took a roll call vote to allocate money for removing the old generator from the filter plant.

• Scheduled a public hearing for March 27, 2017 at 5 p.m. for the rezoning of some McLean Avenue property from ‘residential one’ to ‘limited commercial’ allowing for further development.