Coleraine City Council: published May 18, 2017

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Peg Smith brought the meeting to order and City Engineer Bob Beaver presented an update on the Hawkins Avenue project where a complete remake is needed.

The sewer and water mains will be replaced from Mitchell to Sebenius avenues with the exception of one section of sanitary sewer which was able to be salvaged because of the PVC pipe. Beaver also mentioned a project to redesign the water main entry point to the U of M Labs in the industrial park.

Coleraine Police received a Letter of Commendation from Ayla Rosenlund, who gave thanks and praise to local officers for their selfless commitment while on duty. The Coleraine Police Report for April 2017 also was released showing 134 incident reports and eight of those where the Trout Lake Fire Department responded.

Councilor Mary Drews reported $8,000 in grants for shingles on the chalet at the Itasca Ski and Outing Club. Drews recognized the tireless effort of Ski Hill Board Member Catherine McLynn who was able to secure $2,000 for advertising.

Street Commissioner Randy Savich submitted a proposal to councilors to begin the conversion over to LED street lights. In a list of options released by Minnesota Power, Coleraine still has some of the 175 and 400 watt mercury vapor street lights in service and when those bulbs burn out, they will be replaced with either a 100 or 250-watt high pressure sodium lights. The proposal would allow replacement with either 54 or 118 watt LED lights which are slightly cheaper and have a whiter light but could cause unwanted glare in homes.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to approve a feasibility study.

• Agreed to hire one student worker part time.

• Passed a resolution to apply for IRRRB funding for demolition on Dudley Avenue.

• Approved direct deposit for city employees.