Coleraine City Council: published May 4, 2017

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, Eagle Ridge Golf Course Director Gordy Skaar was present to give an update on various projects at the course. Skaar said Eagle Ridge got a good start as they opened two-and-a-half weeks early for the season, gaining a head start on the other local courses. The Greenway High School Golf Program is in full swing for the 20th year. Greenway students are given overview of the game and then lessons on the course as a way to promote the sport. Also at Eagle Ridge, the cart paths on holes Seven and Seventeen will be black topped as soon as asphalt becomes available, which will benefit the residents who live adjacent to the course.

Councilors discussed stock cars in town and debated the issue within the context of a possible zoning violation, but took no action.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to approve the consent agenda.

• Sold an old generator set for $400.