Coleraine City Council: published November 24, 2016

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, Street Commissioner Randy Savich updated council members on the search for a standby generator at the filter plant. After doing a cost analysis survey, Savich recited prices of various used generator sets. The cost of a new generator would be $130,000 and that would not include the installation cost and hardware needed to complete the job.

Used generators ranged in value from at least $70,000 for a two-year-old unit to about $46,000 for a six-year-old unit. A suitable generator would burn natural gas or propane to produce 200 to 240 kilowatts of power with the 280 / 477 volts needed to run the 50 horsepower electric pump motor as well as several other systems at the filter plant. In an interview, Mr. Savich described the municipal well as being 24 inches in diameter and reaching 121 feet in depth.

Commissioner Savich said the main storage tank holds 250,000 gallons of water, but in the event that the power grid went down, the storage tank would run dry in about a day-and-a-half without backup power.

The need for a new generator arose after the current generator was destroyed by a lightning strike several weeks ago. Council members voted to permit Savich to consult an engineer in the Twin Cities to get an exacting specification for the replacement generator.

Zoning Officer Duane Ranger reported on the Western Mesabi Planning Board meeting where a guest speaker said it would take between 500 and 600 million dollars to complete the Essar steel facility near Nashwauk by the year 2018.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the consent agenda.

• Scheduled a police merger meeting for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. in the Bovey council chambers.

• Cancelled the city council meeting of Dec. 28. The city clerk’s office will be closed Dec. 23 through 27.

• Recognized street department workers where Coleraine is one of 105 communities out of 967 in Minnesota to receive a water quality award for fluoride.

• Voted to forgive $9,000 on a grant improvement loan.

• Discussed having a police officer at high school hockey games.

• Agreed to accept the report of canvas votes from the Nov. 8 general election.

• Took a roll call vote on the Trout Lake Emergency Services building pay estimate number seven in the amount of 109,822 dollars and 43 cents.

• Agreed to advertise for rink attendants.

• Mentioned the ski hill will soon be making snow.