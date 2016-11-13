Coleraine City Council: published November 3, 2016

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, Environmental Engineer Pete Kero spoke on the process of identifying brownfields in the industrial park in order to redevelop property to serve as an alternate route to the U of M Minerals Research Lab.

At this point, the Gayley Avenue overpass is the only access to the research lab. The city of Coleraine belongs to an area coalition to reclaim abandoned mining company land, called brownfields, and develop the land into sites for new business and industry.

Councilor Mary Drews gave a progress update on the repair work on the Mt. Itasca chair lift. Working on an IRRRB grant, a cable repair specialist was on site to adjust, rebraid and splice the steel cable of the chair lift. Drews said the specialist from California is one of seven people in the United States qualified to do this kind of work.

Drews witnessed the process where a team of cable smiths wound the steel wires and reinstalled the cable to its catenary support system. The next step of the operation uses volunteers to help replace the lift chairs.

The Coleraine Library Board released circulation and attendance data in this month’s report which indicate adult circulation (year to date) has increased slightly, while juvenile circulation (year to date) has decreased about 3 percent. Library attendance has dropped 10.7 percent compared to one year ago.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to approve the agenda with two additions.

• Scheduled the 2017 city budget meeting for Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. in the council chambers.

• Authorized City Attorney John Dimich to inspect the final draft of the revised CBT wastewater commission joint powers agreement.