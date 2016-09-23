At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, councilors voted to approve change orders for construction of the new Trout Lake Emergency Center.

The first change order will place two on-demand water heaters in locker rooms to conserve power and water usage. The second allows the electrical transformer to be moved 90 feet from the original location - as stipulated by the power company - so they can access the transformer with heavy equipment. These two change orders will add $8,412 to the cost of the project.

Planning and Zoning Representative Harry Smith gave an update on the status of the animal crematorium. Operator Emmet Stemwedel has conducted a test burn after being advised by his attorney. Smith witnessed the operation of the plant and told council members that the facility has been steam cleaned and the smoke from the incinerator has no odor and zero opacity.

Councilors debated the issue, noting that while Stemwedel is now compliant with Planning and Zoning, there could be a reoccurrence because there are few, if any, laws to regulate an animal crematorium. Stemwedel received a cease and desist order in July following complaints of odor from the incinerator. Councilors took no action on the issue.

Interim Police Chief Lonnie Mjolsness said the new squad vehicle has been ordered. He also reported that the new grass ordinance was used to cite a number of individuals. Evasive action has been taken with regard to a leak in the roof at headquarters. The police department also released documents to verify the 93 calls made during the month of August - seven of which the Trout Lake Fire Department assisted.