Coleraine City Council: published October 29, 2016

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, Street Commissioner Randy Savich reported that city workers discovered a breach in the water main on Sunday, Sept. 25.

A construction crew was dispatched to the site to excavate and repair the leak. Savich said the leak was approximately the size of a finger, but wasted an estimated 40,000 gallons of fresh water each day.

The standby generator at the filter plant will be replaced with a new unit after the city recovered $12,500 from the insurance and $25,000 from IRRRB. The present generator suffered major damage in July. Savich said fall hydrant flushing is complete and the docks are out. Sewer jetting will commence this week.

No change orders were needed during September said City Engineer Bob Beaver as he gave an update on the construction of the Trout Lake Emergency Services building. Councilors voted to approve pay estimate number six for $125,826.17 on this project.

Interim Police Chief Lonnie Mjolsness indicated student parking was going smoothly, with the only problems being overzealous students’ horn honking and driving too fast in the alley. The city police responded to 75 calls last month, five of which also included an ambulance call.

In other business, the council

• Released the Coleraine utilities billing procedure for public inspection.