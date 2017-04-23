Coleraine joins CodeRED system

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, council members voted to join the CodeRED emergency notification system at a cost of $150 per year allowing county officials to issue tornado warnings, amber alerts, snow emergencies or any other vital information on a land line or cell phone. The system can be used to provide a county-wide alert or can pinpoint a target location using telephone numbers and street addresses.

In an interview, Itasca County Emergency Management Coordinator Marlyn Halvorson said no one should automatically assume his or her phone number is included and that Coleraine residents and businesses need to log into the Itasca County website under the ‘Residents’ heading and follow the link ‘CodeRED Emergency Notification System.’

The most important information is a person’s physical address so the system can associate the location with each telephone number. Other information includes first and last name, city, state, zip code and primary phone number. The information is sent to a database owned by Emergency Management Network LLC, a privately held company which according to Crain’s Cleveland Business website, was recently acquired by the The Riverside Company, a private equity firm. The Riverside Co. owns hundreds of companies including WhatCounts, which is an email marketing software company.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to place a retired squad car up for bids.

• Voted to apply for an IRRRB grant to demolish buildings on Hartley Ave. and Gayley Ave.

• Announced that the Eagle Ridge Golf Course is open.

• Voted to apply for a Reuse Grant from the Historical Society to assess the City Hall building.

• Agreed to support the Greenway Day of Caring scheduled for May 18, 2017.