Coleraine streets budget ends 2016 with surplus

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, councilors praised Street Commissioner Randy Savich for having enough money left over from last year’s budget to pay-off one municipal pickup truck as well as the city’s 2014 International dump truck. Savich mentioned that the rock flag has been cordoned-off to sliders after an individual sustained a serious injury last week.

City Engineer Bob Beaver gave council members a status report as the new Trout Lake Emergency Services Building nears completion. He reported that no change orders were needed and a punch list is now being compiled. Councilors voted to approve pay estimate number nine in the amount of $67,772.06.

Coleraine Interim Police Chief Lonnie Mjolsness released an incident report showing 68 responses during December. Chief Mjolsness reported that the telephones and computers are hooked-up and working in the new police station, however, the cell phone reception is poor inside the building.

A representative from the City of Nashwauk addressed council members requesting a letter of support from the Coleraine City Council as Nashwauk city officials search for the funding needed to construct of a second sheet of ice at the Nashwauk rec complex. Councilors voted to collaborate with the city of Nashwauk.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to approve the agenda.

• Passed a resolution to have the old fire hall appraised.

• Adopted a resolution to apply for funding to purchase a Pisten Bully trail groomer to be used at the Mount Itasca Ski Hill.

• Voted to accept the 2017 appointments for the City of Coleraine.

• Approved a franchise agreement with Minnesota Energy Resources for 25 years.

• Voted to accept the animal control agreement with the city of Grand Rapids.

• Discussed the wage disparity between the rink attendants and the lifeguards.

• Verified that the next police merger committee meeting will be held Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

• Presented the first draft of a public utilities ordinance.

• Authorized Sterle & Co. to perform the 2016 city audit at a cost of $7,800.

• Tabled any action on Teamsters Grievance number 6294.