Construction projects highlighted at Grand Rapids City Council meeting

At last week’s Grand Rapids City Council meeting, Community Development Director Rob Mattei gave his department head report, focusing on projects from 2016.

Mattei said that 2016 was close to average in terms of building permits issued and the value of the associated construction. He broke down the construction activity further, noting that in 2016, there was about $10 million in commercial activity, $4.2 million in residential construction and $3.95 million dollars in governmental construction activity. He noted that residential construction appeared to be down because a lot of the permits were taken out in 2015 but building activity did not occur until 2016.

Mattei briefly discussed projects that may be coming to fruition. He said that his office had received some inquiries into building multi-family units as well as assisted living units. He noted that the assisted living project seemed imminent.

There were 12 single family homes built in the city last year. Highlights of the commercial building season included Thrifty White Pharmacy, Kiesler House, Aldi grocery store, Hardees, Swan Machine, and Valley Med Flight at the airport. Government construction projects included a new storage building for ISD 318, window and bathroom upgrades at the high school, historical society remodeling, boiler replacement at ICC and U.S. Forest Service upgrades.

Mattei also spoke about some commercial projects. He said that construction on the Fairfield Inn project slated for a site near the library could begin after closing on the property takes place in May. He also noted the construction of the 14,000 square foot manufacturing facility for Swan Machinery at the Industrial Park began in September and could be completed by May of this year. An additional 10 to 16 machinist jobs are expected to materialize from the expansion. The addition of ACC Manufacturing at the airport, which will manufacture parts for aviation, will create another 16 to 22 full-time jobs.

Mattei concluded his remarks by looking to the future. He noted one ongoing construction project: a dialysis clinic east of the Aldis and Hardees. He also said that the Culver’s of Grand Rapids has been issued a building permit to begin construction of a new restaurant. Construction of that restaurant near the new Thrifty White pharmacy could begin as early as April said Mattei.

Casey’s General Store will be developed at the location of the River Road Market. Work is also slated to begin for Cantankerous Brewing located on Southeast 10th Street. Rays Sport & Marine plans to build a new showroom on US Highway 2 East, said Mattei. Mattei also noted that his office was working with Northrock Development to redevelop property at the site of the old Realto Theatre and Grand Rapids Town Hall that would result in a new tap room/restaurant.

During a question session that followed the presentation, a future plan for the site of the former Kmart building was brought up. Mattei said there were no redevelopment plans that he was aware of.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the purchase and installation of a 67-gallon indirect hot water heater at Central School in the amount of $4,785 from Rapids Plumbing & Heating

• Awarded a contract for an infrastructure improvement project in the amount of $2,219,424 to Casper Construction.

• Approved a temporary license agreement with Home Depot that allows the city to remove some trees along 2nd Avenue east of Home Depot to comply with FAA regulations.

• Approved the eligibility list for fire fighter training for the city.

• Approved an ordinance granting a new 25-year natural gas franchise agreement to Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation.