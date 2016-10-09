Construction projects, levy top LaPrairie agenda

At the regular city council meeting held last week, LaPrairie resident Pete Loland was on hand to share his concerns about the lack of grass at his LaPrairie Ave. residence in the wake of last year’s reconstruction of the road. City Engineer Bob Beaver addressed the concerns.

Beaver said that he was at Loland’s LaPrairie Ave. residence the previous week along with Itasca County Engineer Ryan Sutherland. Beaver did not offer a definitive solution, saying that Loland’s property was a work in progress.

Mayor Mike Fall offered some clarification saying “You understand at this point it’s a county project; it’s not really a city project.”

Loland responded, “They said they put in dirt and that its state certified. Well they don’t certify rock and sand.”

Fall said that he had heard similar complaints from other LaPrairie Ave. residents.

Beaver then revisited the drainage issues he discussed at the last meeting. The city engineer said that he and a representatives of Schwartz Excavating had visited various addresses on Fraser Street that are having drainage issues. Beaver said he expected all drainage problems to be addressed before freeze-up.

Beaver concluded his remarks with a discussion about Saylor St. The street isn’t slated for any work until 2018. He said that the road was sufficiently degraded to the point that an overlay would not be possible. Beaver said that if the council chooses to address Saylor St. that it should be widened as the current driving surface only supports one lane of traffic. Councilor Steve Feyma questioned whether there was room on Sailor St. for two lanes of traffic.

“That has not been reviewed yet,” Beaver said. “There are no utilities in that area. There is no sanitary sewer or water in that area to feed those houses.”

Beaver said that most of the five Sailor St. residents were opposed to sanitary sewer and water due to cost.

“The big question council has to think about is: Does the council want to put sewer and water in there before we reconstruct the road?” Fall asked.

Beaver and the council exchanged several ideas that included installation of the piping under a reconstructed Saylor St. without immediately hooking up residents. It was decided that council would revisit the issue later in the fall.

Fall concluded the discussion about construction projects by presenting the council with a bill from Itasca County in the amount of $60,684.53 for work performed as part of the 2015 cooperative construction project.

Fall asked Beaver if this would be the final bill. Beaver initially said it was the final bill but added there could be additional bills that the city would be expected to help pay for such as material testing but that the city’s share would likely be about 10 to 20 percent of any additional cost. The council voted to make payment to Itasca County in the amount of $60,684.53.

In other business, the council:

• Was informed by Fall that he was advised by City Attorney John Licke that he would have to resign his position of Mayor due the sale of his house. A full council would be needed to accept the resignation.

• Approved the preliminary 2017 levy at $260,000 which represents a 0 percent increase from 2016.