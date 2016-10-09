County adopts preliminary 2017 levy

SRNF Report

The Itasca County Board of Commissioners set a preliminary levy last week, with a 5.3 percent increase over this year’s numbers.

The board adopted a proposed 2017 levy at $38,231,023 – a 5.31 percent increase over 2016. Commissioners also scheduled a public meeting to discuss next year’s budget and levy for 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. The final budget and levy will be adopted following public input at that December meeting. The final levy can go down from the preliminary figures but cannot go up.

County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker told the board that due to a glitch between the county’s computer system and a newly implemented tax system by the state, tax capacity figures are not yet available. He added, however, that the county’s tax base was growing, which would help lower numbers for individual payers. “We’re looking at a pretty flat tax rate for 2017,” Walker said.

Board Chair Rusty Eichorn said he felt good about the increase in light of the increases proposed in other nearby counties. “Given what we have to work with, I think it’s a responsible number,” he said.

Commissioner Terry Snyder added that for the first time in several years, the county also would not be tapping reserves to backfill its budget.

In other business, the board:

• Adopted a resolution establishing November as national Hunger and Homelessness Awareness month in Itasca County.

• Recognized the winners of the Shoreland Stewardship Award. Winners acknowledged were: Rising Eagle Resort – Steve and Patsy Bowers and Angie Dryden - Jessie Lake (Talmoon); and Janine Phillips – Trout Lake (Coleraine).

• Approved warrants in the amount of $1,660,384.26 and Health and Human Services warrants in the amount of $1682,442.88.

• Passed a resolution establishing Oct. 2-8 as 4-H week in Itasca County.

• Approved the Health and Human Services Advisory Committee minutes from Sept. 8.