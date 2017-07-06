County approves new ATV ordinance

× Expand Courtesy of Itasca County Itasca County Courthouse

By Alli Bily

At the June 27 Itasca County Board meeting the board voted unanimously to adopt a new ATV ordinance, which will allow ATV’s to ride on the right-of-ways of all county roads beginning July 15.

The board voted to enact the ordinance immediately following a public hearing during which all persons who testified at the hearing did so in support of adopting the ordinance. Several commissioners also stated that their constituents had expressed overwhelming support for the ordinance with very few concerns.

Among those who testified in favor of the ordinance was Megan Christianson of Visit Grand Rapids, who stated that she and her husband often ride their ATV’s on the trails and simply want the ability to ride on county roads because it would allow them to get from trail A to trail B legally. A number of people present at the hearing nodded in agreement.

Christianson also stated that the ordinance could further economic expansion in the area by capitalizing on the sport. Others who stated their support for the ordinance were Bud Stone, president of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, and former County Commissioner Rusty Eichorn.

The adoption of the new ordinance came after several months of discussion among board members, community members, ATV riders and other stakeholders. Instrumental in creating and editing the ordinance was Ryan Sutherland of the Itasca County Transportation Department, who presented the board with background information on the ordinance prior to the public hearing.

Following the vote, commissioners thanked all involved in making the adoption of the ordinance for the county possible. Commissioners also expressed optimism about the positive impact it would have on the county.

In other business, the board:

• Discussed the open county commissioner seat vacated by the resignation of Mark Mandich and announced the filing period would take place from Aug. 1 to 15.

• Announced that the special election for the open county seat of District 5 would take place on Feb. 13. Commissioners also passed a resolution calling for the special election.