County Attorney takes commissioners to court

× Expand Courtesy of Itasca County Itasca County Courthouse

By Kathy Lynn,

KOZY Radio

Itasca County Attorney, Jack Muhar, has filed suit against the Itasca County Commissioners following the commissioner’s decision to grant all of the county’s elected officials a 2 percent raise.

According to the Notice of Appeal, filed in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District Court, Muhar claims the board’s salary structure and budget are “arbitrary, capricious, and in unreasonable disregard for the duties and responsibilities of his office.”

Muhar is the only elected official to file suit.

Itasca’s elected officials include the County Auditor/Treasurer, County Attorney, County Sheriff, and County Recorder. All initially asked the board for a two percent raise, consistent with what other county employees received this year.

Muhar addressed the board to talk about wage parity. According to documents provided by Muhar, county attorneys in comparable Minnesota counties earn 20 to 30 percent more. He asked the board for a $9,000 increase and the 2 percent raise, arguing that his position, his experience, and his education should be reflected in his salary.

Documents provided by Muhar reflect both court filings in other counties as well as population. The Crow Wing County Attorney earns $119,949 a year. Crow Wing residents file almost 13,000 court filings a year and the population of Crow Wing county is 63,000.

Itasca’s 45,000 residents file over 10,000 cases a year and the County Attorney earns $110,000 annually.

Commissioner Terry Snyder told Muhar that the budget for 2017 was set in October and that he wished this could have been addressed then.

The commissioner’s vote was 3-2, with Commissioners Tinquist and Snyder dissenting.

Other action taken during the final board meeting of the year:

• Commissioners voted for no increase in their own salaries of $34,499.60. The Chair receives an additional $1,200.

• Approved an abatement for the Grand Rapids State Bank.

• Approved the purchase from PreCise Mobile Resources Management. The system will be installed on all plows and be able to track movement in real time.