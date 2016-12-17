County Board weighs concerns on Magnetation sale

By Beth Bily

While all interested parties may have the same goals, there is nonetheless a strong desire to protect one’s own interests – or in the case of Itasca County - taxpayer interests.

Last week, Magnetation, which closed the doors on Plant Four this fall after more than a year in bankruptcy protection, announced it had found a buyer. (See related story on page one.) While that headline was perceived as mostly positive, there are remaining concerns regarding payment to contractors and the potential for leaving county taxpayers holding the proverbial bag.

The county board held an emergency session on Monday, with both closed and open meeting components, aimed addressing those concerns. After hearing input from attorneys representing a number of mechanics lien holders, which are owed an estimated $18 million for construction costs on Grand Rapids’ Plant Four, commissioners took the precautionary step of agreeing to file a motion against the sale as it is to be presented to the bankruptcy court this week. Their motivation was to protect county taxpayers from a potential $22 to $28 million liability if lien holders aren’t paid.

Minneapolis Construction Attorney Aaron Dean of Moss and Barrett, told the board that he and other attorneys representing contractors as well as other stakeholders have been meeting for months to come to an agreement that’s mutually beneficial to all parties.

Dean listed the goals of the negotiations as making sure Magnetation reopens, ensuring payment to contractors and releasing the county from any potential financial/legal liability. Many aspects of those goals have been negotiated in a Memorandum of Understanding, but not all aspects of that MOU have been incorporated into the sale agreement as of yet.

The MOU has been signed by buyer ERP Iron Ore executive Thomas Clarke and financial backer FerroMagnetica, LLC executive Mike Luther.

Dean asked commissioners to be patient and wait for negotiations to play out before taking action. “This is not an easy task. A lot has been accomplished,” said Dean. “There are a whole bunch of groups that have to reach agreement.”

Of primary concern to the county is that it already faces litigation filed in district court related to the construction. Contractors have alleged the county should be held financially responsible for, among other things, failing to bond for construction that took place on tax-forfeited lands.

Under the terms of the sale, as it now stands, local contractors would potentially be paid in full for their work, plus legal fees. The caveat, however, is that payment is tied to the profitability of Magnetation under new ownership. Dean noted that relatively low cost of the sale would be a plus. For roughly 5 percent of Magnetation’s total assets of $1 billion, new owners could come in and take over, he said, adding that the best case scenario would see contractors repaid within six months.

But the unknowns, such as the long-term price of iron ore, which contributed Magnetation’s financial woes, remained a concern for commissioners and county officials given that profitability is key to contractor payment.

“This leaves the county in the place of guarantor if they (contractors) are not paid by the new owners,” said County Attorney Jack Muhar.

Given the daunting figures owed contractors coupled with unresolved litigation on the matter, the county opted to file an objection to the sale as it’s currently presented to the bankruptcy court.

“I appreciate the community’s enthusiasm with the headlines that Magnetation’s sold – that a buyer has been found,” said Commissioner Terry Snyder. “But, (I can’t endorse) subjecting our constituents to a $22-$28 million liability. That’s a lot of money.”

Dean noted that he fully expects the sale approval to be delayed by the federal bankruptcy court when it convenes on the matter later this week. Commissioners also noted that if further progress is made in the negotiation process the county’s objection filed with the court could be rescinded.