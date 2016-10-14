County contracts settled; recent comp study shelved

By Kitty Mayo

A 2 percent wage increase across the board was approved for Itasca County employees last month. Union contracts with Itasca County workers were finalized Sept. 13, giving a 2 percent pay plan increase for 2016 across the board for all county workers, with another 2 percent for 2017, and again in 2018.

Eight different bargaining groups were in negotiations with the county during the last several months, making it difficult to give a one-size-fits-all explanation of what the contracts say.

Human Resources Director, Lynn Hart, said that it is virtually impossible to give an explanation of contract changes without going into each separate contract. “A lot of provisions only apply to some of those groups, it makes it so confusing you almost have to look at it one contract at a time,” she stated.

The larger bargaining groups are represented by AFSCME unions and include two law enforcement groups that have been divided by operational duties since 2013 negotiations; road deputies and correctional facility personnel. Employees for Health and Human Services, Road and Bridge, and the Courthouse are unions, while the smaller groups of Attorney’s Office Employees, the Confidential Employees who work with confidential data or preparing information for labor negotiations, and the Human Resources Department are represented by associations.

Commissioner Davin Tinquist said that while he wishes contracts had been signed earlier for budgeting purposes, he feels good about the results.

“We left discussion about wages until the end, but we found the middle ground and in regards to the budget it will be manageable for the next three years,” Tinquist said. “They drive a hard bargain at times, but everyone realized the financial position the county is in, and we were all able to look at the big picture and find common ground.”

Last negotiated in 2013, these new contracts span from 2016 to 2018. Tentative agreements were reached at the beginning of August, with commissioners giving final approval Sept. 13 and ratification of the agreements taking place on Sept. 20.

Most of the groups agreed to remove two standard holidays to better match the state’s schedule and coordinate courthouse open dates. Transferring those holidays into a floating holiday means that this year’s Columbus Day will the last time that Itasca County offices are closed for the holiday.

Grievance procedures were standardized across all the groups, with the only variance there being the amount of time between the steps in the process.

Fox Lawson comp study shelved

Negotiations were put on hold this spring until the results of a compensation and classification study were in. Twenty-five years has elapsed since the county has performed a compensation cost study.

The Fox Lawson company completed the compensation study for the county, comparing salaries of benchmark positions to similar jobs in other agencies.

In the end, Hart says, the county board chose to continue using the Hay method for job evaluation in the future and did not implement the Fox Lawson wage proposals. “There was some concern with the long-term cost - the proposed compensation structure that would have been very costly years down the road,” stated Hart.

Tinquist said that the class-comp study paralleled the county’s current system very closely, and in his view would have been a good transition. However, the timing was problematic. “With contracts not yet signed, the change was too dramatic for now,” said Tinquist.

Pointing out that the county board did not get to the point of looking at pay scale changes recommended by Fox Lawson, Tinquist said that those numbers could have been negotiated down if they had reached that point.

“It might come back to the table again in the future, and I think it should,” stated Tinquist, who adds that movement between bargaining units for employees on a county career track is currently awkward, something the Fox Lawson compensation method would smooth out.

To read the contracts in their entirety, visit the website: www.co.itasca.mn.us. Under the heading “Departments” find Administrative Services, and follow the link at the bottom of that page labeled “Itasca County Contracts.”

To compare what was changed in those contracts, it is possible to view the redlined items online, also. Under county board minutes in the September 13 minutes packet you can find those agreements and exactly what items were changed.