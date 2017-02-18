County mulls opening new roads to ATVs

By Kitty Mayo

Itasca County is considering expanding where all-terrain vehicles can travel, and seeking public input on allowing ATVs to travel on more county roads.

Assistant County Engineer Ryan Sutherland says this is not a new topic, with Itasca County first forming a committee in 2006 to discuss allowing ATVs on county roads. “Since then it has always been a topic of conversation as ATVs continue to become more popular,” Sutherland said.

In 2009, and again in 2010 the county developed a permitting policy and ordinance to allow ATV travel on specific roads. To date approximately 140 miles of county roads permit ATVs, with around 100 of those miles in fairly remote places in the northwestern part of the county.

County officials say that growing interest by residents and businesses to expand where ATVs are allowed has motivated them to explore making policy changes. Additionally, the St. Louis County Board voted unanimously to open all county roads lying outside of city limits last year, and almost all neighboring counties have expanded access to their roads for ATVs.

With about 200 responses logged thus far, Sutherland says that it appears that around 90 percent of informally polled residents are in favor of some sort of revision expanding ATV access.

In St. Louis County written comments prior to changing their ATV ordinance showed about 57 percent in support, 37 percent opposed, and 6 percent remaining neutral.

During two public input meetings last week in Marcell and Grand Rapids, more than 70 people were in attendance. Most of the other responses have come through an online survey posted at the county’s website.

The ATV commission, made up of representatives from the departments of transportation, land, sheriff, and two county commissioners will form a recommendation for the county board.

Sutherland said he expects a draft ordinance to go before the board of commissioners at a regular March meeting. The process will require another public comment period before a final ordinance is voted on.

Those 10 percent of residents voicing concerns against expansion were specific. “People against this said they had safety concerns that ATV - vehicle interactions would increase, and others said people live in this community for peace and quiet in nature,” said Sutherland.

Current state law does already allow for the larger Class 2 ATVs, with passenger and driver, to be on all county roads.

County Commissioner Terry Snyder is clear about his support of allowing ATVs on all county roads, and hopes that the change could have a positive economic impact. “This would bring in more four-wheelers and enhance sales of gas, food, beverage and lodging,” Snyder stated.

Snyder noted that one Itasca County resort owner in attendance at the Marcell meeting stated that resorts in St. Louis County extended their season by three weeks with ATV riding hunters. “That’s a sink or swim deal for resort owners, it’s compelling,” Snyder said.

For the last four years the county has allowed some use of county roads by ATVs under a permitting process that can only be initiated by an organized ATV club.

Although Snyder is still gathering information about what the public would like to see done, he says that almost all of the feedback he has directly received is positive for change. “People have gotten a taste for this and want more, the general public has been continually asking us to review this for the last two years,” Snyder stated.

Despite rising deaths of ATV riders on roadways across the country, and manufacturer warnings that ATVs are not safely maneuverable on paved roads, many states are increasingly allowing road travel for ATVs.

Snyder believes that those safety concerns can be mitigated by speed limit control. “Coming from my law enforcement background, lower speed limits are going to be safer,” Snyder stated, adding that Lake County’s ATV 45 mph speed limit is too fast.

Even though ATVs are designed for off-roading on trails, Snyder thinks that riding on a level shoulder is safer than in the ditch. “We have no control over obstacles in the ditch like holes, wires, poles, and rocks.”

Public input will continue to be taken through the month of February. Residents may submit comments to: Itasca County Transportation Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids. The online survey is also available at: http://www.co.itasca.mn.us/.